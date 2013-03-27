Good morning!
News:
- The people behind Dark Sky, the prettiest weather app on the iPhone, are making their short-term weather prediction data available to other developers.
- They’re making another Jurassic Park movie. Of course they are. If any content “brand” carries any weight with consumers, it will return to the big screen eventually.
- Facebook is adding ads inventory from its News Feed into its exchange, which allows third-party advertisers to target ads using third-party data.
- Pssst…did you know lots of Blackberry apps are actually Android apps, and that Blackberry installed an “emulator” on its phones to get them to work?
- Tumblr now hosts 100 million blogs. Remember, that’s not 100 million users, or active users. Still, it’s pretty big.
- Flipboard, the aggregation app-maker, came out with a version two. The big feature is that everyone can now make a “magazine.”
- Tablet computers will out-ship desktops this year, laptops next year.
- Michael Dell’s former right-hand man is leading the charge on a private equity offer that would knock Dell out of his CEO job. Drama!
- Apple is working on a super HD “4K” TV and will ship it at the end of this year or early next, reports Digitimes.
- Here are the 10 smartest things Tim Cook has done since becoming Apple CEO.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.