Good morning. Let’s hit the news.After, stick with SAI all day for the latest.
- There’s a Facebook bug that makes it so wall posts can never be deleted. Time for some terrible pranks.
- David Pogue really hates Apple’s Maps for iPhone.
- The reason Apple had to make its own maps is that it couldn’t reach an agreement with Google over turn-by-turn directions.
- Fact is, though, Apple has been acquiring mapping startups since 2009, getting ready for this day.
- All that aside? Apple’s iPhone maps icon is doing the company no favours.
- Googlers have an internal-only site where they like to post pictures making fun of themselves.
- 29 of the 53 class-action securities lawsuits filed this year are Facebook related.
- Did you know that your family is probably spending $4,000/year on smartphones?
- In case you didn’t believe the iPhone 5 is as fast as everyone says, these guys clocked it at 1.3 Ghz, 33% faster than everyone has been reporting.
- Yahoo’s new CFO is going to make $18 million.
