There’s a Facebook bug that makes it so wall posts can never be deleted. Time for some terrible pranks.

David Pogue really hates Apple’s Maps for iPhone.

The reason Apple had to make its own maps is that it couldn’t reach an agreement with Google over turn-by-turn directions.

Fact is, though, Apple has been acquiring mapping startups since 2009, getting ready for this day.

All that aside? Apple’s iPhone maps icon is doing the company no favours.

Googlers have an internal-only site where they like to post pictures making fun of themselves.

29 of the 53 class-action securities lawsuits filed this year are Facebook related.

Did you know that your family is probably spending $4,000/year on smartphones?

In case you didn’t believe the iPhone 5 is as fast as everyone says, these guys clocked it at 1.3 Ghz, 33% faster than everyone has been reporting.

Yahoo’s new CFO is going to make $18 million.

