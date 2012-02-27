10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple is working on two new iPad processors.
  • 850,000 Android devices are activated each day, says Andy Rubin.
  • Pinterest has a porn problem.
  • Apple’s iPhone is getting clobbered by Android in countries with no carrier subsidies.
  • Facebook might be reading your texts.
  • Reddit has created the “Free Internet Act” in an effort to make it more difficult to monitor the web.
  • A guy sued AT&T for throttling his data plan and won $850.
  • Here’s how Flickr is fighting copyright theft on Pinterest.
  • The Pope is getting his own Twitter account.
  • The “Woot of wine” just had a million-dollar day.

