Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple is working on two new iPad processors.
- 850,000 Android devices are activated each day, says Andy Rubin.
- Pinterest has a porn problem.
- Apple’s iPhone is getting clobbered by Android in countries with no carrier subsidies.
- Facebook might be reading your texts.
- Reddit has created the “Free Internet Act” in an effort to make it more difficult to monitor the web.
- A guy sued AT&T for throttling his data plan and won $850.
- Here’s how Flickr is fighting copyright theft on Pinterest.
- The Pope is getting his own Twitter account.
- The “Woot of wine” just had a million-dollar day.
