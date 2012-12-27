There are just 363 days left till next Christmas. Better get shopping.



In the meantime, here’s the news:

Reforms demanded by Apple at its Asian supplier, Foxconn, are slowly going into effect.

Toshiba is working on a Lytro-like camera for smartphones. (You can refocus a picture after taking it).

Hulu is changing the way it pays employees, and it sounds like a lot of senior execs will head for the door.

He’s not putting himself entirely to pasture, but one of the original tech bloggers, Om Malik, is going to personally focus on the news cycle much less in 2013.

Apple is going to move Mac Mini production to the US.

Apple is in talks with Sharp to use these power-efficient touchscreens for the next iPad – if Sharp can keep up with demand.

Facebook’s Snapchat clone, Poke, has already lost momentum to Snapchat. Can Facebook even make a good product anymore?

The feds want carmakers to put “black boxes” or “event data records” in all new cars by 2014.

This is the kind of reaction you want when you give your dad a Christmas gift.

SEC delays are slowing the rise of equity-based crowd-funding sites.

