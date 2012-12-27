There are just 363 days left till next Christmas. Better get shopping.
In the meantime, here’s the news:
- Reforms demanded by Apple at its Asian supplier, Foxconn, are slowly going into effect.
- Toshiba is working on a Lytro-like camera for smartphones. (You can refocus a picture after taking it).
- Hulu is changing the way it pays employees, and it sounds like a lot of senior execs will head for the door.
- He’s not putting himself entirely to pasture, but one of the original tech bloggers, Om Malik, is going to personally focus on the news cycle much less in 2013.
- Apple is going to move Mac Mini production to the US.
- Apple is in talks with Sharp to use these power-efficient touchscreens for the next iPad – if Sharp can keep up with demand.
- Facebook’s Snapchat clone, Poke, has already lost momentum to Snapchat. Can Facebook even make a good product anymore?
- The feds want carmakers to put “black boxes” or “event data records” in all new cars by 2014.
- This is the kind of reaction you want when you give your dad a Christmas gift.
- SEC delays are slowing the rise of equity-based crowd-funding sites.
