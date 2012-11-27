Photo: Courtesy Chevrolet

Good morning! Here is some news:

A fake press release duped a lot of outlets into reporting that Google had acquired a small public company for $400 million.

The schemer used a press release distribution site called PRWeb, which Danny Sullivan says is good for “getting crap into Google News and out into news sites.”

Microsoft is about to make it a lot more expensive for companies with workers who bring their iPhones and iPads to work.

General Motors is going to integrate Apple’s voice recognition software, Siri, into Chevrolet cars.

Ad networks are killing the Internet.

IBM says Twitter referred 0% of Black Friday traffic.

A Cambridge research centre is figuring out whether or not robots will destroy humankind.

Know what’s scary? This story about how easy it was for a hacker/thief to open keycard locks in a hotel.

Former Autonomy employees are coming out saying the company always used aggressive accounting techniques to boost its valuation.

Watchdog group says Samsung employees work 16-hour days with only one day per month off.

