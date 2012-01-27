Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple CEO Tim Cook fired back after all the accusations of worker abuse in China.
- Twitter will be censoring tweets by country based on what each country allows.
- Twitter is currently hiring in New York City.
- Google Wallet got its second big management shakeup in a week.
- Tim Armstrong’s new hip is setting off metal detectors all over Davos.
- Motorola only shipped 1 million tablets last year.
- Larry Ellison is gearing up for a huge boat race.
- RIM’s product roadmap for 2012 has leaked and it’s pretty underwhelming.
- The cofounder of Lady Gaga-funded startup Backplane says it will be bigger than Facebook and Google.
- Apple’s iAd business was held back by Steve Jobs’s illness.
