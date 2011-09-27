Photo: rsepulveda
Good morning! Today’s news:
- Dish appears to be the lead bidder for Hulu with a $1.9 billion offer. Google offered $4 billion, but it wants extended rights to the TV shows.
- Amazon is naming its tablet the “Kindle Fire,” and it’s going to look just like a BlackBerry PlayBook. (Sounds like it’s going to be a disaster.)
- Chelsea Clinton is joining the board of IAC.
- Everyone is freaking out this morning about Zynga’s profits tanking 90% on a year over year basis.
- Facebook will reportedly release its iPad application at the iPhone 5 event.
- Speaking of Facebook’s iPad app … it’s been completed for a while now, but never released, according to an employee who worked on it. He quit Facebook for Google after getting frustrated by Facebook’s delays.
- Microsoft employees were walking out on Steve Ballmer when he was making his big rousing speech at the company’s big internal staff event last Friday.
- New smartphone owners are overwhelmingly choosing Android instead of iPhone in the US.
- After a controversial report from JP Morgan said iPad orders were cut by 25%, everyone else on Wall Street came out and shot down the report.
- Social bookmarking service Delicious has relaunched.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.