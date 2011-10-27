10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Andrew Mason

Photo: Flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Andrew Mason is planning to fire the worst 10% of Groupon’s sales force.
  • LivingSocial seems to be closing the gap on Groupon’s lead.
  • It came to light that Google paid $151 million for Zagat.
  • You can expect a true 4G iPhone next year.
  • Yahoo board member (and potential CEO) David Kenny is stepping down as president of Akamai.
  • Move over, Ashton Kutcher and Justin Bieber — Bar Refaeli is dabbling in angel investing.
  • Zynga is growing in advance of its IPO.
  • Facebook plans to build a huge server farm in the Arctic to take advantage of the cold.
  • Here’s our collection of the best quotes from the Steve Jobs biography.
  • And here are the 13 people most important to Steve Jobs’ life.

