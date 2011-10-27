Photo: Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Andrew Mason is planning to fire the worst 10% of Groupon’s sales force.
- LivingSocial seems to be closing the gap on Groupon’s lead.
- It came to light that Google paid $151 million for Zagat.
- You can expect a true 4G iPhone next year.
- Yahoo board member (and potential CEO) David Kenny is stepping down as president of Akamai.
- Move over, Ashton Kutcher and Justin Bieber — Bar Refaeli is dabbling in angel investing.
- Zynga is growing in advance of its IPO.
- Facebook plans to build a huge server farm in the Arctic to take advantage of the cold.
- Here’s our collection of the best quotes from the Steve Jobs biography.
- And here are the 13 people most important to Steve Jobs’ life.
