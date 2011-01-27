Photo: AP, Photoshop by Business Insider
Good morning! News time:
- LinkedIn’s IPO filing is imminent. It could happen today.
- AT&T says it had 442,000 iPad activations and 4.1 million iPhone activations last quarter.
- Twitter has poached the principal scientist from Bing.
- Skype doesn’t plan on IPOing until the second half of the year.
- BusinessWeek has a big look at “Google 3.0” under Larry Page. (We haven’t read yet, but we assume it’s pretty good.)
- Hulu could be in for some changes as its owners are fighting over its direction.
- Facebook is working building an HTML5, tablet optimised version of its site, but probably not an app.
- Sony is working on a suite of gaming that will work on Android, and on PlayStation handhelds.
- Nokia just turned in another rough quarter, and new CEO Stephen Elop said, “The industry changed and now it’s time for Nokia to change faster.”
- Verizon is contacting its corporate customers about ordering the iPhone, and is offering a trade in program for people on AT&T.
