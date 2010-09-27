Good morning! The news:
- Apple grabbing mobile ad market share from more established rivals thanks to the success of the iAd. By year end Apple will have 21% of the market, about equal to Google.
- The owner of Segway died in a freak accident when he drove his Segway off the side of a cliff and into a river.
- Google makes another weird investment/donation: $1 million to Shweeb, a human powered monorail.
- Angelgate continues to rage on: Now Chris Sacca has a thoughtful, originally private, email published on TechCrunch admonishing Ron Conway for looking down on the rest of the super angels.
- Nokia needs to break apart its lethargic bureaucratic culture to compete in the new world of mobile.
- Hulu is still struggling to find a comfortable working space with its corporate overlords — the networks are trying to control more ad inventory on the site than in the past.
- Microsoft has two new ads for Windows Phone 7 handsets.
- Google and CEO Eric Schmidt were convicted of defamation in a Paris court because its suggest feature alluded to nasty accusations about someone. Google has to pay a euro to and try to stop it from happening again.
- Twitter’s promoted trends are now selling for $100,000, but marketers still view them as experiments.
- Ever wonder how song identifying service Shazam works? Wonder no more. It tags songs based on the spectrogram.
