Good morning. And now for some news…
- Apple’s online store is down, which means its probably refreshing the iMac line.
- Google is taking over Yahoo’s search business in Japan, which is a blow to Microsoft’s Bing.
- Larry Ellison was the highest paid exec of a public company in the last 10 years, the WSJ reports. Barry Diller is number two on the list. Steve Jobs was no. 5 on the list.
- Twitter has started testing inline photo and videos in its timeline on the site.
- 80% of the people using location-based apps like Foursquare users are male, and 70% are aged 19-35, according to a Forrester study.
- Microsoft’s annual R&D budget fell for the first time in 5 years, as the company tries to manage expenses.
- KMart is advertising a $150 Android-based tablet.
- Apple and Intel are destined for a huge clash in the smartphone world, argues Ars Technica.
- TiVo shares spiked yesterday on the rumour that TiVo technology would be in the next Apple TV.
- AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is feeling regret at times over taking the job, wishing he went to Yahoo instead.
