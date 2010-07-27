Good morning. And now for some news…



Apple’s online store is down, which means its probably refreshing the iMac line.

Google is taking over Yahoo’s search business in Japan, which is a blow to Microsoft’s Bing.

Larry Ellison was the highest paid exec of a public company in the last 10 years, the WSJ reports. Barry Diller is number two on the list. Steve Jobs was no. 5 on the list.

Twitter has started testing inline photo and videos in its timeline on the site.

80% of the people using location-based apps like Foursquare users are male, and 70% are aged 19-35, according to a Forrester study.

Microsoft’s annual R&D budget fell for the first time in 5 years, as the company tries to manage expenses.

KMart is advertising a $150 Android-based tablet.

Apple and Intel are destined for a huge clash in the smartphone world, argues Ars Technica.

TiVo shares spiked yesterday on the rumour that TiVo technology would be in the next Apple TV.

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is feeling regret at times over taking the job, wishing he went to Yahoo instead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.