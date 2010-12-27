Photo: (cc) Kenneth Yeung – www.thelettertwo.com
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple has reportedly hiked its iPhone shipment target to 20-21 million in Q1 2011, up from 19 million units.
- The iPod Touch gets some competition: Samsung will be rolling out a 4 inch Galaxy Player at CES.
- Twitter will have a lot to prove in 2011. Mostly, it needs to justify that rich new valuation.
- People at Nokia call new CEO Stephen Elop, “The General” because he’s always busy trying to save Nokia.
- Your smartphone’s battery is probably lying to you.
- Google has reportedly suspended the production of the Google TV Logitech Revue box.
- Android devices should explode in popularity for 2011, as chipset prices dip.
- Etsy will do $30-$50 million in revenue this year and it has been profitable for a year now.
- New mobile ads are targeting people based on the phone they’re using. So if you’re on a Motorola Razr, you could get hit with ads for Nokia phones.
- A “flawless” prototype of Apple’s first portable computer is available on eBay.
