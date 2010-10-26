Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Gilt Groupe made its first acquisition: Bergine, an SF-based luxury local deals site.
- Apple is partnering with Unisys to aid its invasion of the enterprise market. Unisys will provide maintenance and other services.
- Sony’s shares rose thanks to rumblings of an Apple takeover. We think there’s zero chance it happens.
- Startup AppMakr raised $1 million. It helps companies make their own custom iPhone apps.
- Zynga’s valuation on the private markets is now greater than EA’s valuation on public markets.
- Google promoted Susan Wojcicki to SVP. There are only 8 SVPs at Google. She oversees ad products.
- Apple is developing a new checkin application for customers that come into its stores. The app is designed to improve customer service.
- Online travel sites are protesting Google’s planned acquisition of ITA software, which is slowing the process.
- Cloudera raised a big $25 million round.
- Some universities are going to force students to use e-textbooks.
