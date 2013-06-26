Good morning. Here’s the news from overnight.
- It never gets old, looking at just how massive Samsung’s advertising budget really is.
- “Today, Apple has finally launched a version of its official online store for customers in Russia.”
- This is a very honest blog post from a “scared” startup entrepreneur. He says his startup has 30 days to live.
- Whoa! Here’s a super trippy video from Richard Dawkins, famed atheist and creator of the word “meme.” The video is about memes. Probably.
- The iPhone lost marketshare in Europe during the first quarter. It’s no longer one of the top 5 phones in India, either.
- SK Telecom unveiled its LTE-Advanced wireless network. It is “more than 10 times faster than the average home broadband speed in the US.”
- Setting aside their cash, Google is now a bigger company than Apple.
- Edward Snowden made people who visited him in Hong Kong last week put their mobile phones inside of his refrigerator because he was afraid of being eavesdropped on.
- The guy who found an iPhone 4 prototype in a bar and sold it to Gizmodo way back in 2010 did an “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit. He’s sorry he did what he did.
- The best advice Facebook ad sales boss Carolyn Everson has ever gotten: “When you walk into a room, think of yourself as a thermostat. Dial it up when you have to, and dial it down when you have to.”
