- The New York Times has already built a Google Glass app.
- “iTunes’ share of the $2.9 billion U.S. digital music market has fallen to 63 per cent, NPD says, its lowest since at least 2006.”
- “Apple’s New iPhone Ad Says Nothing, And It’s Great.”
- More smartphones shipped than feature phones during Q1, a first.
- AT&T rolled out a product that allows you to control your home’s lights, cameras, thermostats, and security system from your phone or tablet.
- Now you can shop eBay with Bitcoins.
- A judge ordered that Microsoft pay Google $1.8 billion because of the Motorola patents Google owns. Google had been expecting $4 billion.
- Verizon wants to pay Vodafone $100 billion for Vodafone’s stake in Verizon Wireless. Vodafone wants $130 billion.
- Betaworks bought Instapaper.
- Cool: You can now open Microsoft Office documents with Google Chrome.
