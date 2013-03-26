- Apple is going to triple the number of its stores and franchise stores in India.
- Google Plus’s killer feature may be the animated gif.
- The new BlackBerry is out in the US. It doesn’t have much going for it, but it is more repairable than an iPhone 5.
- The Series A crunch is real. Only 27% of one-year-old companies were able to get a second round of funding in 2012. In 2011, the number was 45%.
- Startup PayTango wants you to be able to pay with your fingerprint instead of a credit card.
- The 17-year-old who sold a startup to Yahoo for $30 million says “angel investing could be really fun.”
- As soon as Apple bought a startup over the weekend, it pulled its website down, leaving most of us in the dark about what the startup did. Until this video was published.
- Former HP CEO Mark Hurd says he has no interest in running Dell.
- A store in Australia is charging customers who are “just looking” $5.
- Twitter wants to get in on the $70 billion spent on TV advertising every year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.