Photo: AP
- @Pontifex will live on, if the next pope wants.
- The New Yorker’s James Surowiecki: “Apple’s competitors are finally doing a better job of making the kinds of phones that customers want.”
- The durability of the curved screen on the iWatch will be Apple’s biggest challenge.
- Quora is bigger in India than it is in the US.
- This startup picks up your snail mail for you and then converts it into email.
- HP CEO Meg Whitman, who once ran for California governor as a Republican, now supports gay marriage.
- Foursquare’s new business: It will give users who hook up their credit cards to the service cash rewards for using certain coupons.
- Boston-based VC firm Spark Capital just raised $450 million, which it will use to fund its current startups through their exits.
- Google’s Android leader, Andy Rubin, is worried about the rise of Samsung. He says the Motorola purchase is an insurance policy.
- Apple settled a class-action suit where parents were complaining that their kids accidentally bought in-app virtual goods. Everyone gets five bucks.
