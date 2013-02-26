Google’s Android boss Andy Rubin is worried about Samsung.

@Pontifex will live on, if the next pope wants.

The New Yorker’s James Surowiecki: “Apple’s competitors are finally doing a better job of making the kinds of phones that customers want.”

The durability of the curved screen on the iWatch will be Apple’s biggest challenge.

Quora is bigger in India than it is in the US.

This startup picks up your snail mail for you and then converts it into email.

HP CEO Meg Whitman, who once ran for California governor as a Republican, now supports gay marriage.

Foursquare’s new business: It will give users who hook up their credit cards to the service cash rewards for using certain coupons.

Boston-based VC firm Spark Capital just raised $450 million, which it will use to fund its current startups through their exits.

Google’s Android leader, Andy Rubin, is worried about the rise of Samsung. He says the Motorola purchase is an insurance policy.

Apple settled a class-action suit where parents were complaining that their kids accidentally bought in-app virtual goods. Everyone gets five bucks.

