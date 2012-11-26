Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider
- Fred Wilson says its harder for consumer Internet companies to get funding these days.
- Here are all the best Cyber Monday deals on the Internet.
- Online spending over the Thanksgiving weekend topped $1 billion for the first time.
- Hewlett-Packard says it didn’t knowingly sell products to Syria (which is warring with its own citizens).
- Samsung says it has labour problems, but that it doesn’t have child workers.
- US courts can’t figure out if it’s OK to search suspects’ smartphones without warrants.
- Analysts are worried about Nintendo. One says it is “the end of an era.”
- The Apple Store at the Mall of America had way more foot traffic than the Microsoft Store this weekend.
- This man spent $80,000 using Apple products to automate his home.
- Can Tampa, Florida become a startup hub?
