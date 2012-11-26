10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Nintendo Wii U Demo

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

We can’t bring you any figgy pudding, so you’ll have to settle for some news.

  • Fred Wilson says its harder for consumer Internet companies to get funding these days.
  • Here are all the best Cyber Monday deals on the Internet.
  • Online spending over the Thanksgiving weekend topped $1 billion for the first time.
  • Hewlett-Packard says it didn’t knowingly sell products to Syria (which is warring with its own citizens).
  • Samsung says it has labour problems, but that it doesn’t have child workers.
  • US courts can’t figure out if it’s OK to search suspects’ smartphones without warrants.
  • Analysts are worried about Nintendo. One says it is “the end of an era.”
  • The Apple Store at the Mall of America had way more foot traffic than the Microsoft Store this weekend.
  • This man spent $80,000 using Apple products to automate his home.
  • Can Tampa, Florida become a startup hub?

