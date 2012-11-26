Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

We can’t bring you any figgy pudding, so you’ll have to settle for some news.

Fred Wilson says its harder for consumer Internet companies to get funding these days.

Here are all the best Cyber Monday deals on the Internet.

Online spending over the Thanksgiving weekend topped $1 billion for the first time.

Hewlett-Packard says it didn’t knowingly sell products to Syria (which is warring with its own citizens).

Samsung says it has labour problems, but that it doesn’t have child workers.

US courts can’t figure out if it’s OK to search suspects’ smartphones without warrants.

Analysts are worried about Nintendo. One says it is “the end of an era.”

The Apple Store at the Mall of America had way more foot traffic than the Microsoft Store this weekend.

This man spent $80,000 using Apple products to automate his home.

Can Tampa, Florida become a startup hub?

