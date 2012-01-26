Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- A former Apple executive told the New York Times that the system of labour abuse in Foxconn factories “works” for the company.
- Apple will unveil a new employee discount in June — here’s what it looks like.
- There’s a rumour that the next Xbox won’t let you play used games.
- When the London School asked for a speaker with an interest in global issues, they got Bill Gates.
- Here’s how developer team is blasting Zynga for ripping off its game.
- Netflix stock is through the roof after the company beat this quarter’s expectations.
- Check out Netflix’s take on the future of TV.
- Google has new privacy rules, but to panic over it would be ridiculous.
- Google thinks it knows who you are — check and see for yourself if it’s correct.
- General Assembly is opening a second huge campus in New York.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.