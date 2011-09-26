10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple cut its iPad orders by 25% according to a JP Morgan analyst.
  • Apple is going to host its iPhone 5 event on its own campus.
  • Netflix has secured a streaming deal with Dreamworks animation, but it doesn’t start until 2013.
  • Google has been internally testing “Google Drive,” a web-based storage system that rivals Dropbox.
  • Will Microsoft’s old business model work for Windows 8 on cheap tablets?
  • A leaked internal memo from Yahoo reveals the company is up for sale.
  • And despite what it says in the memo, Yahoo has not started looking for a CEO.
  • Groupon lost its newest COO after five months on the job. The previous COO was on the job for a year.
  • AOL’s Patch is asking its editors help drum up sales leads for ads.
  • Here are 15 startups that didn’t exist last year, but already have a $100 million valuation.

