Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple cut its iPad orders by 25% according to a JP Morgan analyst.
- Apple is going to host its iPhone 5 event on its own campus.
- Netflix has secured a streaming deal with Dreamworks animation, but it doesn’t start until 2013.
- Google has been internally testing “Google Drive,” a web-based storage system that rivals Dropbox.
- Will Microsoft’s old business model work for Windows 8 on cheap tablets?
- A leaked internal memo from Yahoo reveals the company is up for sale.
- And despite what it says in the memo, Yahoo has not started looking for a CEO.
- Groupon lost its newest COO after five months on the job. The previous COO was on the job for a year.
- AOL’s Patch is asking its editors help drum up sales leads for ads.
- Here are 15 startups that didn’t exist last year, but already have a $100 million valuation.
