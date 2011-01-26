Photo: Facebook

Demand will hit the public markets today. It has priced it’s IPO at $17 per share, raising $151 million for itself and shareholders, valuing the company at $1.5 billion.

Nielsen is also IPOing at a $1.6 billion valuation.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook fan page was hacked. The Hackers weren’t crazy about Facebook dealing with Goldman Sachs.

Netflix reports earnings tonight after the close, will it blow away expectations, or will it give more fuel for the shorts?

Google admitted it’s “not happy” that so few people are paying for Android apps. It will try to fix that this year.

LinkedIn is planning on offering more ad options for marketers, as it tries to grow revenues.

Twitter is testing a self-serve ad platform where you can punch in promoted tweets and promoted accounts.

Sequoia Capital has raised $1.3 billion for a new fund.

Microsoft is reporting earnings tomorrow, and Reuters has a dreary look at the state of the company.

Google plans on hiring 6,000 new employees this year, and it’s opening operations in Venice Beach, California.

