  • Demand will hit the public markets today. It has priced it’s IPO at $17 per share, raising $151 million for itself and shareholders, valuing the company at $1.5 billion.
  • Nielsen is also IPOing at a $1.6 billion valuation.
  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook fan page was hacked. The Hackers weren’t crazy about Facebook dealing with Goldman Sachs.
  • Netflix reports earnings tonight after the close, will it blow away expectations, or will it give more fuel for the shorts?
  • Google admitted it’s “not happy” that so few people are paying for Android apps. It will try to fix that this year.
  • LinkedIn is planning on offering more ad options for marketers, as it tries to grow revenues.
  • Twitter is testing a self-serve ad platform where you can punch in promoted tweets and promoted accounts.
  • Sequoia Capital has raised $1.3 billion for a new fund.
  • Microsoft is reporting earnings tomorrow, and Reuters has a dreary look at the state of the company.
  • Google plans on hiring 6,000 new employees this year, and it’s opening operations in Venice Beach, California.

