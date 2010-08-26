Photo: flawedartist
Good morning, here’s the news:
- Google added the ability to make phone calls to GMail, taking aim at Skype.
- Max Levchin is VP Engineering at Google, after Google bought his company, Slide. (He should last at least 15 minutes.)
- David Pogue gushes over the newest Kindle, saying it leaves the Nook in the dust. (Not saying much).
- Facebook’s Places icon looks like a 4 in a square, ironic since it competes with Foursquare. The icon’s designer claims it has nothing to do with Foursquare.
- Garmin is recalling 1.25 million fire-prone navigation units.
- Apple is having a “special event” September 1. Don’t expect streaming iTunes, rather a lighter Web based, “social” iTunes.
- Netflix released its iPhone and iPod Touch application. Click here for a hands-on tour.
- Hulu Plus delivers 14% more shows than regular Hulu. Is that worth $10 a month?
- Looks like Google has removed Yelp reviews from Google’s Places listings.
- Germany might pass a law that stops employers from looking at the Facebook profile of potential employees.
Stay tuned to SAI all day long for all your tech news needs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.