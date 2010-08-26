10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Max Levchin

Photo: flawedartist

Good morning, here’s the news:

  • Google added the ability to make phone calls to GMail, taking aim at Skype.
  • Max Levchin is VP Engineering at Google, after Google bought his company, Slide.  (He should last at least 15 minutes.)
  • David Pogue gushes over the newest Kindle, saying it leaves the Nook in the dust.  (Not saying much).
  • Facebook’s Places icon looks like a 4 in a square, ironic since it competes with Foursquare. The icon’s designer claims it has nothing to do with Foursquare. 
  • Garmin is recalling 1.25 million fire-prone navigation units.
  • Apple is having a “special event” September 1. Don’t expect streaming iTunes, rather a lighter Web based, “social” iTunes.
  • Netflix released its iPhone and iPod Touch application. Click here for a hands-on tour.
  • Hulu Plus delivers 14% more shows than regular Hulu. Is that worth $10 a month?
  • Looks like Google has removed Yelp reviews from Google’s Places listings.
  • Germany might pass a law that stops employers from looking at the Facebook profile of potential employees.

Stay tuned to SAI all day long for all your tech news needs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.