- Windows Phone 7’s most popular paid apps are more expensive on average than the iPhone.
- Google says lightweight netbooks running Chrome OS will be out in the next month.
- Apple bought more property in Cupertino California, possibly paying $300 million for land that used to belong to HP.
- When Google acquires companies it tells them they can have a bigger impact on the world at Google than if they were just doing their own company.
- Google released a study on how people shop for computers, e-readers, and tablets.
- Sony is hunting for a new president who could eventually replace CEO Howard Stringer.
- Book publishers are testing enhanced e-books at higher prices.
- Groupon’s UK manager talks about why Google wants Groupon — its a good connection to small businesses..
- Japanese teleco NTT DoCoMo is using Darth Vader as a pitchman for its Android phones.
- Microsoft’s retail stores are neat, but consumers are a little confused by them.
