Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Acer CEO says the company will launch a line of tablet computers on November 23, priced from $299 to $699.
- After TechCrunch reported Apple and Spotify were in “on again, off again” talks about an acquisition, CNET reports no such thing has happened.
- Myspace is rebooting, ceasing to be a social network, trying to become a media hub.
- Larry Ellison says he can prove HP’s new CEO was involved in the SAP scheme to steal from Oracle.
- Engadget landed pictures of an upcoming Sony Playstation phone.
- Yahoo is redesigning, and relaunching its email.
- Google could be releasing a Nexus Two along with the newest release of Android in time for the holidays.
- No white iPhones are expected to hit until Spring, says Apple.
- Google is looking at spending $2 billion on a building in New York City.
- Gawker has a compilation of the “creepiest” moments of Eric Schmidt on TV.
