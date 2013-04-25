Want to see Tina Fey as Sarah Palin? Go to YahooGood morning. News:
- Microsoft Windows tablets now make up 7.1% of the market.
- “Swipe, a Web app that functions as a two-way presentation tool, is launching into beta today.”
- Apple released more renderings of its crazy new headquarters.
- The lead systems architect behind the Playstation 4 gave a lengthy interview. The main goal was to create hardware that was easy for developers to build for.
- Apple margins aren’t growing like Horace Dediu thought they would. He blames “the increased cost of components.”
- Bill Clinton joined Twitter.
- Verizon Communications is preparing a $100 billion bid to buy Vodafone’s stake in Verizon Wireless.
- IBM CEO Virginia Rometty “delivered a rare companywide reprimand in the wake of a poor earnings report last week.”
- Marc Andreessen says Google Glass is “potentially transformative for the entire industry.”
- Yahoo is paying more than $10 million per year to host Saturday Night Live’s archives.
