Want to see Tina Fey as Sarah Palin? Go to YahooGood morning. News:



Microsoft Windows tablets now make up 7.1% of the market.

“Swipe, a Web app that functions as a two-way presentation tool, is launching into beta today.”

Apple released more renderings of its crazy new headquarters.

The lead systems architect behind the Playstation 4 gave a lengthy interview. The main goal was to create hardware that was easy for developers to build for.

Apple margins aren’t growing like Horace Dediu thought they would. He blames “the increased cost of components.”

Bill Clinton joined Twitter.

Verizon Communications is preparing a $100 billion bid to buy Vodafone’s stake in Verizon Wireless.

IBM CEO Virginia Rometty “delivered a rare companywide reprimand in the wake of a poor earnings report last week.”

Marc Andreessen says Google Glass is “potentially transformative for the entire industry.”

Yahoo is paying more than $10 million per year to host Saturday Night Live’s archives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.