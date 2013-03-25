10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Bill and Melinda Gates

Good morning to you.

News:

  • A new version of Windows 8 code-named “Windows Blue” leaked onto the Internet.
  • Bill and Melinda Gates want to invest $100,000 to $1 million in someone who can make a better condom.
  • The FAA “hopes to announce by the end of this year that it will relax the rules for reading devices during takeoff and landing.”
  • Dell’s board is considering new takeover bids from Carl Icahn and Blackstone.
  • Here are some ideas about who could be Dell’s next CEO, if Michael Dell’s group doesn’t win the deal.
  • A source says Google shut down Google Reader because keeping the product in compliance with privacy laws was expensive.
  • Oracle has 3,868 job openings. Here are nine other tech companies that are also hiring thousands of people.
  • Being a female maths student and technical worker is hard – a “death by a 1000 cuts.”
  • Apple intended to run its iTunes store at break-even, but it’s in danger of turning profitable.
  • This guy says the best way for Apple to move its huge pile of overseas cash back to the US is to … just do it, and pay the taxes.

