- LG bought WebOS, the smartphone operating system that used to power the Palm Pre, from HP. LG will use it in TVs. (UPDATE: CNET has pulled its scoop.)
- Here’s a new Q&A with Nokia CEO Stephen Elop.
- Here is another very humongous smartphone, this time from Chinese manufacturer ZTE.
- Barnes & Noble’s chairman wants to buy the retail chain and spinout its Nook business.
- AirWatch, which helps companies manage the smartphones employees bring to work, just raised $200 million.
- GM is going to build LTE from AT&T into its cars.
- These are the most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in tech.
- Facebook struck a deal with 18 operators to pay for the data consumers use when they access Facebook’s messenger app.
- More details leaked about Windows Blue, Microsoft’s upgrade to Windows 8, due this summer.
- Yahoo told its remote employees they have to come into an office for work. Here’s why.
