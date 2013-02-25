Good morning!



The Palm Pre

LG bought WebOS, the smartphone operating system that used to power the Palm Pre, from HP. LG will use it in TVs. (UPDATE: CNET has pulled its scoop.)

Here’s a new Q&A with Nokia CEO Stephen Elop.

Here is another very humongous smartphone, this time from Chinese manufacturer ZTE.

Barnes & Noble’s chairman wants to buy the retail chain and spinout its Nook business.

AirWatch, which helps companies manage the smartphones employees bring to work, just raised $200 million.

GM is going to build LTE from AT&T into its cars.

These are the most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in tech.

Facebook struck a deal with 18 operators to pay for the data consumers use when they access Facebook’s messenger app.

More details leaked about Windows Blue, Microsoft’s upgrade to Windows 8, due this summer.

Yahoo told its remote employees they have to come into an office for work. Here’s why.

