Morning! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.
- Verizon will sell a high-end Lumia phone from Nokia this year.
- Microsoft reported earnings yesterday, but didn’t disclose Windows 8 or Surface sales.
- Speculation that the next iPhone will have a fingerprint reader is back.
- The third-most popular handset maker in the world is Huawei, a Chinese company best known for disrupting Cisco’s router business.
- Users of Twitter’s video app Vine can no longer use their Facebook account to find other users.
- People lined up around the block to see Marissa Mayer give an interview at Davos this morning.
- This chart shows how well Apple has diversified iPhone sales by region and carrier.
- Samsung stock tanked after executives warned of smartphone saturation.
- Square COO Jack Dorsey is leaving the company after disputes with CEO Jack Dorsey.
- Airbnb is close to doing a billion dollars in annual revenues.
