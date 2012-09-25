Photo: Flickr/OnInnovation

Hello there. Let’s get to the news. Later, stop by SAI for the latest.

Apple iPhone 5 sales were disappointing. The market is convinced it was a supply problem, not a demand one.

How weak could demand be? Apple gadget theft is up 40% in New York versus a mere 4% rise in crime overall.

Adobe Photoshop just got a big upgrade.

Twitter would like to add a fancy entertainment exec to its board, perhaps Peter Chernin.

Tesla has installed six solar-powered charging stations along California roads to help drivers make longer trips.

Meanwhile, Tesla also just warned investors sales are going to be lower than expected.

Bloomberg reports that the source of supply problems may be thin screens that are harder to make fast.

Seems like Apple ripped-off a Swiss railroad’s clock design for updated clock app in iOS 6.

San Francisco is going to allow developers to build 220-square foot apartments. Smaller than a prison cell.

You think you need to sleep 8 hours. You may be wrong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.