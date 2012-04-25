Good morning!



The Facebook phone from HTC is on its way.

Apple had another great quarter.

The main reason? Apple sold 35 million iPhones last quarter.

Now one analyst thinks Apple stock will go to $1111.

Google finally launched its Dropbox killer.

The acqui-hire is under threat.

Bebo pays its CEO $170,000 per year, and this has shareholders chapped.

Weirdly, housing prices are falling in Silicon Valley.

Here’s the story of how Pinterest became the next big thing.

Like GPS? Wait till you get a hold of IPS.

