Good morning. News:
- It turns out Instagram only cost Facebook $715 million, not $1 billion. (Mostly because Facebook’s stock price cratered.)
- Jack Dorsey may have stopped working at Twitter so much, but he can still get it to buy a startup when he wants to.
- Nintendo plans to sell the Wii U below cost at launch.
- Facebook had 126 million mobile-only users last month – up 24% since June.
- Here’s an incredible collection of video lectures from current startup stars such as Ben Silbermann, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ron Conway.
- Suddenly, Apple’s laptop product lineup looks pretty strange: 11″ MacBook Air, 13″ MacBook Air, 13″ MacBook Pro, 13″ Retina MacBook Pro, 15″ MacBook Pro, 15″.
- Tokbox, a sort of Skype, got acquired by Telefonica Digital.
- People are passing around this column about how some startups are too bent on disruption in the face of sensible government regulations.
- Searching for a foreclosed home to buy cheap? Zillow just added 1.8 million of them.
- Apple is facing a patent suit over Siri.
