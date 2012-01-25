10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Apple crushed expectations on its earnings call yesterday. Apple shares are up on the news.
  • CEO Tim Cook says the company did well in China but could have done even better.
  • How well did Apple do? Its profits last quarter exceeded Google’s revenue.
  • Bill Gates appeared in an interview with Yahoo and remembered his final conversations with Steve Jobs.
  • Facebook is imposing a three-day halt on trading its shares on secondary markets.
  • Arianna Huffington and Sheryl Sandberg are marooned in a remote Swiss village after a helicopter mishap.
  • New Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson has announced his turnround plan for the company, which will include acquiring other companies.
  • Google announced a major change in its privacy policy and will share your data between its services.
  • It seems Google’s social search is here to stay — Larry Page told employees if they didn’t like it, they should hit the road.
  • Microsoft has pulled the plug on its annual MIX conference.

