Photo: YouTube
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple crushed expectations on its earnings call yesterday. Apple shares are up on the news.
- CEO Tim Cook says the company did well in China but could have done even better.
- How well did Apple do? Its profits last quarter exceeded Google’s revenue.
- Bill Gates appeared in an interview with Yahoo and remembered his final conversations with Steve Jobs.
- Facebook is imposing a three-day halt on trading its shares on secondary markets.
- Arianna Huffington and Sheryl Sandberg are marooned in a remote Swiss village after a helicopter mishap.
- New Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson has announced his turnround plan for the company, which will include acquiring other companies.
- Google announced a major change in its privacy policy and will share your data between its services.
- It seems Google’s social search is here to stay — Larry Page told employees if they didn’t like it, they should hit the road.
- Microsoft has pulled the plug on its annual MIX conference.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.