Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Zynga will file for an IPO this week or next, hoping to ride the wave of investor interest in tech companies.
- Barnes & Noble is keeping the pressure on Amazon with its latest touch-based e-reader.
- Google is going to reveal a new mobile payment system in partnership with Sprint this Thursday.
- Otto Berkes, the last of the Xbox cofounders, and the man who had been trying to get Microsoft to make iPad-like computers before the iPad existed has left the company.
- Now that UberMedia lost out on buying TweetDeck, it looks like it will have to scale back its big plans.
- Amazon is selling its 3G Kindle for $164 with ads on it. The WiFi ad supported Kindle is its best selling model.
- San Francisco tech companies like Yelp and Zynga are getting a tax holiday.
- Nokia and Microsoft aren’t likely to make a Windows Phone OS-based tablet.
- eBay CEO John Donahoe says he looking at more acquisitions of small companies like what he’s done recently.
- Microsoft revealed a bunch of new features for Windows Phone 7.
- BONUS: Check out our interview with the first Apple CEO, Michael Scott.
