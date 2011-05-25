Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Zynga will file for an IPO this week or next, hoping to ride the wave of investor interest in tech companies.

Barnes & Noble is keeping the pressure on Amazon with its latest touch-based e-reader.

Google is going to reveal a new mobile payment system in partnership with Sprint this Thursday.

Otto Berkes, the last of the Xbox cofounders, and the man who had been trying to get Microsoft to make iPad-like computers before the iPad existed has left the company.

Now that UberMedia lost out on buying TweetDeck, it looks like it will have to scale back its big plans.

Amazon is selling its 3G Kindle for $164 with ads on it. The WiFi ad supported Kindle is its best selling model.

San Francisco tech companies like Yelp and Zynga are getting a tax holiday.

Nokia and Microsoft aren’t likely to make a Windows Phone OS-based tablet.

eBay CEO John Donahoe says he looking at more acquisitions of small companies like what he’s done recently.

Microsoft revealed a bunch of new features for Windows Phone 7.

BONUS: Check out our interview with the first Apple CEO, Michael Scott.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.