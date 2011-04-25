Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple has been secretly testing the iPhone 4 for T-Mobile’s network. Maybe it makes iPhone 5 T-Mobile compatible?
- iPhone 5 could be getting a big redesign after all, with the phone looking more like an iPod Touch, than an iPhone 4.
- Yahoo’s board might finally be willing to sell the company.
- If Carol Bartz is pushed out as CEO at Yahoo, Google’s sales boss Nikesh Arora could be CEO.
- Nintendo’s plans on releasing a new Wii in 2012 to fight off slumping profits which hit a new 7-year low.
- Here’s why you should password protect your WiFi: A man in Buffalo, New York was accused of child pornography when a neighbour used his unpassword protected WiFi router.
- Google has successfully transitioned its search prowess to mobile, but it still hasn’t figured out what works for earning big profits in mobile.
- Michael Dell admits he “didn’t completely” see the iPad coming.
- The WSJ reports it collects location data on users even if users have turned off the location services on the phone.
- Here are the REAL differences between Mac people and PC people.
