10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Michael Dell

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple has been secretly testing the iPhone 4 for T-Mobile’s network. Maybe it makes iPhone 5 T-Mobile compatible?
  • iPhone 5 could be getting a big redesign after all, with the phone looking more like an iPod Touch, than an iPhone 4.
  • Yahoo’s board might finally be willing to sell the company.
  • If Carol Bartz is pushed out as CEO at Yahoo, Google’s sales boss Nikesh Arora could be CEO.
  • Nintendo’s plans on releasing a new Wii in 2012 to fight off slumping profits which hit a new 7-year low.
  • Here’s why you should password protect your WiFi: A man in Buffalo, New York was accused of child pornography when a neighbour used his unpassword protected WiFi router.
  • Google has successfully transitioned its search prowess to mobile, but it still hasn’t figured out what works for earning big profits in mobile.
  • Michael Dell admits he “didn’t completely” see the iPad coming.
  • The WSJ reports it collects location data on users even if users have turned off the location services on the phone.
  • Here are the REAL differences between Mac people and PC people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.