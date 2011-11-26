10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Matt Lynley
Apple Store kid iPad

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Here are some ideas where Pandora’s third-quarter profit came from, since its operating expenses are rising in lockstep with its revenue.
  • China’s e-commerce market will be larger than the United States by 2015.
  • Here’s why director Aaron Sorkin shouldn’t make a movie about Steve Jobs.
  • We’ve put together a list of the best tech accessories that have come out this year.
  • Get to know the startups in London’s tech scene.
  • Delta has a new app that will help you keep track of your luggage.
  • Apple pulled the first game to use a subscription model from the App Store.
  • AT&T has withdrawn its application to acquire T-Mobile from the Federal Communications Commission.
  • Olympus Corp’s former CEO said he has confidence in a huge investigation into the company’s financials being conducted in Japan.
  • Apple’s Black Friday deals are now live.

