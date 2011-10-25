Photo: MadeMan
Good morning! Here’s the news.
- Netflix earnings are in, and the numbers are ugly.
- Google might take its fibre effort to Europe next.
- Mark Pincus is selling his house — here’s a tour.
- Zynga is set to go public before Thanksgiving.
- Groupon is suing two Googlers for stealing trade secrets.
- Apple’s newest hire is a cloud expert from Yahoo.
- Android has completely blown past Apple to take the lead in market share for app downloads.
- Remember when Obama met with all those tech CEOs? Here’s how they annoyed him.
- Similarly, here’s why Steve Jobs was disappointed in Obama.
- Steve Jobs said that he was a “grand theft” of the iPhone and vowed to fight it to his dying breath, but here’s the opposite take on that.
