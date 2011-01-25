Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:

Apple will add NFC to the iPhone 5 and iPad 2 which means each device can act as a wireless payment system.

Google has acquired fflick for $10 million, a movie recommendation service that uses Twitter to make its recommendations.

Jason Calacanis has “pivoted” once again, and now Mahalo 4.0 is trying to create a series of how-to videos.

Facebook is testing out a new ad system that uses your likes to spam your friends as sponsored messages.

ESPN is expanding its online streaming options. If you are a Time Warner Cable member you will be able to see ESPN 2, ESPN U, ESPN, and other channels online.

Everything you need to know about Windows 8. (rumours/speculation that it has a tile mode to operate smoothly on tablets.)

Apple’s Asian manufacturer Pegatron reportedly has an order in for 10 million iPhone 5s already.

Blekko, the search engine that’s trying to deliver cleaner results than Google just got another $200,000 in funding from Ashton Kutcher.

Barnes and Noble is phasing out the Nook 3G.

Dropbox, a company that seems like it could be acquired this year, is adding millions of users monthly for its simple syncing service.

BONUS: Late last night plugged in Apple blogger John Gruber tweeted, “What’s the over/under on me completing a single phone call within a five-block radius of Moscone West this week?” He’s there for Macworld. Initially we thought there was some secret Apple event in the works until a commenter corrected us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.