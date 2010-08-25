10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Brain sensor

Good morning! News:

  • Google could turn Gmail into a Skype competitor today. It has added Google Voice to its IM chat windows for some users and it has an announcement to make.
  • Apple is in talks with ABC, News Corp., and CBS to get $0.99 TV show rentals for its forthcoming Apple TV update.
  • Small gaming company Digital Chocolate has filed a lawsuit against giant Zynga.
  • The NFL is putting all its games online with DirectTV. The catch? It costs $350.
  • Apple’s next big product event is supposed to be in the middle of September, but 9 To 5 Mac says it will be on September 7th.
  • Super popular iPhone game Angry Birds is looking to sell toys, and possibly do a TV show or movie.
  • Our overuse of technology is not so good for the brain, says the New York Times.
  • Keith Rabois, Slide’s deal guy and angel investor, is joining Square, the payment startup from the creator of Twitter.
  • HTC appears to have made a super wacky Windows Phone that has a slide out speaker and a kickstand. Meant for watching video, we suppose.
  • Facebook’s private market value is now at $33.7 billion.

