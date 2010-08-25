Good morning! News:
- Google could turn Gmail into a Skype competitor today. It has added Google Voice to its IM chat windows for some users and it has an announcement to make.
- Apple is in talks with ABC, News Corp., and CBS to get $0.99 TV show rentals for its forthcoming Apple TV update.
- Small gaming company Digital Chocolate has filed a lawsuit against giant Zynga.
- The NFL is putting all its games online with DirectTV. The catch? It costs $350.
- Apple’s next big product event is supposed to be in the middle of September, but 9 To 5 Mac says it will be on September 7th.
- Super popular iPhone game Angry Birds is looking to sell toys, and possibly do a TV show or movie.
- Our overuse of technology is not so good for the brain, says the New York Times.
- Keith Rabois, Slide’s deal guy and angel investor, is joining Square, the payment startup from the creator of Twitter.
- HTC appears to have made a super wacky Windows Phone that has a slide out speaker and a kickstand. Meant for watching video, we suppose.
- Facebook’s private market value is now at $33.7 billion.
Stay tuned to SAI all day for tech news.
