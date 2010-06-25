Photo: Russian Presidential Press and Information Office
- iPhone 4 is out, but there’s a weird glitch with the metal band surrounding the phone. If you hold it just so in your left hand, covering certain parts of the antenna, the signal strength drops. Apple is telling people to not hold it like that that, or buy a rubber casing.
- Research In Motion reported earnings last night, missing on sales and subscriptions last quarter.
- In a demo at Cannes a Microsoft VP says Windows Phone 7 is coming in October.
- Hulu’s subscription service could be coming next week for a 10,000 early testers. It will cost $9.95 per month for access to more shows on more devices.
- Facebook is including its open graph web pages in its search results, opening its most direct assault against Google. The amount of “likes” a page gets determine its search ranking.
- Yahoo’s VP of search consumer products, Larry Cornett, is leaving.
- Playdom has acquired Hive7, a little gaming studio.
- USA v. Algeria attracted the largest ever online audience for a game with 1.1 million unique visitors tuning in for 43 minutes on average.
- Texas Instruments is releasing the “Blaze” tablet this fall.
- Google remotely killed two apps from the Android store that were put in there by a researcher.
