Russian Internet company Mail.Ru is filing for an $876 million IPO. Mail.ru is an investor in Facebook.

A hot rumour started on Sunday that Apple would invest in Facebook as part of a series E round. Facebook says there’s no truth to the rumour.

Microsoft’s next version of Windows probably won’t hit until 2012.

Apple’s iPad is a huge hit in Hollywood, and it’s leading to free publicity.

Eric Schmidt said people upset about Street View can just move out of their homes. (We think and hope he’s joking.)

Outgoing Microsoft software guru Ray Ozzie has written another big memo about the company called “Dawn of a New Day.”

Zynga isn’t simply about virtual currency, it’s also starting to developer a strong ad business.

An illustration/picture of the new Nook has hit the web, looks like it’s going to be full colour.

Apple’s data centre in North Carolina should open “any day now.” The company is already reportedly interested in doubling its size.

Android is still not a good platform for developers looking to get paid, says the NYT.

