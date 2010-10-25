Photo: Associated Press
Good morning, here’s the news you need:
- Russian Internet company Mail.Ru is filing for an $876 million IPO. Mail.ru is an investor in Facebook.
- A hot rumour started on Sunday that Apple would invest in Facebook as part of a series E round. Facebook says there’s no truth to the rumour.
- Microsoft’s next version of Windows probably won’t hit until 2012.
- Apple’s iPad is a huge hit in Hollywood, and it’s leading to free publicity.
- Eric Schmidt said people upset about Street View can just move out of their homes. (We think and hope he’s joking.)
- Outgoing Microsoft software guru Ray Ozzie has written another big memo about the company called “Dawn of a New Day.”
- Zynga isn’t simply about virtual currency, it’s also starting to developer a strong ad business.
- An illustration/picture of the new Nook has hit the web, looks like it’s going to be full colour.
- Apple’s data centre in North Carolina should open “any day now.” The company is already reportedly interested in doubling its size.
- Android is still not a good platform for developers looking to get paid, says the NYT.
