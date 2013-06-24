10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Good morning! Here’s the overnight news.

  • Facebook is working on a mobile news product. It sounds similar to Flipboard and a startup called Circa.
  • This app let’s you record something you heard five minutes ago.
  • Vodafone is going to buy German cable TV company Kabel Deutchland for $10.1 billion.
  • Snapchat made an app for children under 13 called Snapkidz. It lets them take pictures and draw on them, but there is no photo-sharing.
  • Hackers from inside India have attacked computer networks ranging from “Pakistani state interests to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.”
  • There’s another smartwatch coming to the market via a fundraising site. It’s wrist movement-controlled and Siri-compatible.
  • A plan with Republic Wireless costs $19/month for unlimited voice, text and data service, with no contract required. It works because Republic Wireless phones automatically use Wi-FI whenever they can.
  • A Microsoft executive wrote a blog post listing 12 things he’s learned about business, including: “The only unforgivable sin in business is to run out of cash.”
  • YouTube videomaker Machinima wants to raise a monster round of funding.
  • The FTC is going to review Google acquisition of Waze.

