Good morning! Here’s the overnight news.
- Facebook is working on a mobile news product. It sounds similar to Flipboard and a startup called Circa.
- This app let’s you record something you heard five minutes ago.
- Vodafone is going to buy German cable TV company Kabel Deutchland for $10.1 billion.
- Snapchat made an app for children under 13 called Snapkidz. It lets them take pictures and draw on them, but there is no photo-sharing.
- Hackers from inside India have attacked computer networks ranging from “Pakistani state interests to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.”
- There’s another smartwatch coming to the market via a fundraising site. It’s wrist movement-controlled and Siri-compatible.
- A plan with Republic Wireless costs $19/month for unlimited voice, text and data service, with no contract required. It works because Republic Wireless phones automatically use Wi-FI whenever they can.
- A Microsoft executive wrote a blog post listing 12 things he’s learned about business, including: “The only unforgivable sin in business is to run out of cash.”
- YouTube videomaker Machinima wants to raise a monster round of funding.
- The FTC is going to review Google acquisition of Waze.
