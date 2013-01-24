Good morning! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for the latest live news and analysis all day.
- Apple reported record earnings yesterday, but slowing growth killed the stock over night and now analysts are weighing in with negative reports.
- Here is Apple’s quarter in charts.
- Many analysts believe now’s the time for LinkedIn to make a huge acquisition.
- Nokia sold 4.4 million Lumias in 2012.
- Google revealed faster image search.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook isn’t worried about people buying iPad Minis instead of iPads: “Our core philosophy is to never fear cannibalization. If we don’t do it, someone else will.”
- Industry leaders swear that robots will not take your job. (But wouldn’t they?)
- NYPD radiation scanners can detect concealed weapons from afar.
- Overseas startup incubators are opening shops in Silicon Valley, which makes them a little less “overseas,” right?
- SV Angel raised $30 million and used it to buy stock from early Pinterest employees and investors.
