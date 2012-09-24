Good morning. Here’s the morning news. Stay with SAI for what comes next.
- iPhone-maker Foxconn has shut down one of its factories after a massive brawl between 2,000 employees and 5,000 police officers.
- Here’s video of the riot.
- Meanwhile, the iPhone 5 has “unofficially” arrived in China for sale. It costs about $1,700 there.
- There’s a reason Mark Zuckerberg sounds more polished in public now. He has a new speechwriter.
- Apple is hiring aggressively to fix its widely-panned new iPhone maps app.
- Competitors aren’t waiting to tear into Apple over the maps, though.
- Kara Swisher and Jay Yarow say this post by an ex-Apple exec is the best thing anyone has written on the iPhone maps screw-up.
- Finally, an analyst says Google Maps is the companies most under-monetized product.
- Will Max Levchin join Yahoo’s board? We’ll find out when Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer announces the company’s strategy this week.
- AOL has redesigned Patch to focus it more on user-contributed (free!) content.
