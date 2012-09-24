Max Levchin may be joining Yahoo’s board

iPhone-maker Foxconn has shut down one of its factories after a massive brawl between 2,000 employees and 5,000 police officers.

Here’s video of the riot.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 5 has “unofficially” arrived in China for sale. It costs about $1,700 there.

There’s a reason Mark Zuckerberg sounds more polished in public now. He has a new speechwriter.

Apple is hiring aggressively to fix its widely-panned new iPhone maps app.

Competitors aren’t waiting to tear into Apple over the maps, though.

Kara Swisher and Jay Yarow say this post by an ex-Apple exec is the best thing anyone has written on the iPhone maps screw-up.

Finally, an analyst says Google Maps is the companies most under-monetized product.

Will Max Levchin join Yahoo’s board? We’ll find out when Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer announces the company’s strategy this week.

AOL has redesigned Patch to focus it more on user-contributed (free!) content.

