10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Max LevchinMax Levchin may be joining Yahoo’s board

Good morning. Here’s the morning news. Stay with SAI for what comes next.

  • iPhone-maker Foxconn has shut down one of its factories after a massive brawl between 2,000 employees and 5,000 police officers.
  • Here’s video of the riot.
  • Meanwhile, the iPhone 5 has “unofficially” arrived in China for sale. It costs about $1,700 there.
  • There’s a reason Mark Zuckerberg sounds more polished in public now. He has a new speechwriter.
  • Apple is hiring aggressively to fix its widely-panned new iPhone maps app.
  • Competitors aren’t waiting to tear into Apple over the maps, though.
  • Kara Swisher and Jay Yarow say this post by an ex-Apple exec is the best thing anyone has written on the iPhone maps screw-up.
  • Finally, an analyst says Google Maps is the companies most under-monetized product.
  • Will Max Levchin join Yahoo’s board? We’ll find out when Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer announces the company’s strategy this week.
  • AOL has redesigned Patch to focus it more on user-contributed (free!) content.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.