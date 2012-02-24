Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple has a plan to reinvent the keyboard.
- Future dock connectors on the iPhone may either shrink or disappear completely.
- The iTunes App Store is about to get revamped now that Apple acquired Chomp.
- Meg Whitman is already hyping up HP’s Windows 8 tablet.
- Here’s a leaked video of iPad 3’s retina display.
- Google has tagged Dennis Woodside to run Motorola.
- Intel is trying to hurt one of Microsoft’s most important businesses.
- Here’s how much the owners of Angry Birds are actually worth.
- This iPhone 5 design concept is totally cool.
- There’s a new iOS bug that people are unnecessarily freaking out about.
