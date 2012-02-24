10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
tim cook drums

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple has a plan to reinvent the keyboard.
  • Future dock connectors on the iPhone may either shrink or disappear completely.
  • The iTunes App Store is about to get revamped now that Apple acquired Chomp.
  • Meg Whitman is already hyping up HP’s Windows 8 tablet.
  • Here’s a leaked video of iPad 3’s retina display.
  • Google has tagged Dennis Woodside to run Motorola.
  • Intel is trying to hurt one of Microsoft’s most important businesses.
  • Here’s how much the owners of Angry Birds are actually worth.
  • This iPhone 5 design concept is totally cool.
  • There’s a new iOS bug that people are unnecessarily freaking out about.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.