Photo: AP
Good morning.If you like news, you are in luck.
That is what we’ve got, right here:
- Facebook announced Q3 earnings yesterday, and they were great because ad revenues are accelerating again.
- Also: Facebook’s mobile ad business is now up to a $1 billion run rate.
- Reviews of Microsoft’s iPad-rival, the Surface, came out last night and they were not very good.
- Zynga fired 5% of its workforce.
- Apple released a new iMac, a new iPad (mini), and a new MacBook.
- Yelp bought a European rival for $50 million.
- LinkedIn launched video ads.
- Obviously, HP is selling new Windows 8 gadgets. Here is pricing and availability.
- The word “geek” is over-used. But when a woman asked a man for a date on GitHub it was geeky. In the good way!
- RRE’s Adam Ludwin has written a love poem to the kinds entrepreneurs he likes to invest in.
