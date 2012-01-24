Photo: Facebook and Laughing Squid via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Virgin America has named an aeroplane after Steve Jobs.
- Twitter has acquired a huge anti-spam startup.
- An industry insider says that when online gambling is legalized, Facebook will be a $100 billion company.
- We learned that Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg used to be an aerobics instructor.
- TheLadders CEO Marc Cenedella was a Senate hopeful until the New York Times found his racy personal blog.
- Anonymous’s next target will supposedly be Facebook.
- Polycom smashed its earnings estimates and its stock is up 9% in after-hours trading.
- The “right to be forgotten” online could soon be a reality in the EU.
- Microsoft owns “ClickToHump.com.”
- A former Googler says that personal search integration was a “sad day” and a “turning point.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.