10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Facebook new headquarters with Zuckerberg

Photo: Facebook and Laughing Squid via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Virgin America has named an aeroplane after Steve Jobs.
  • Twitter has acquired a huge anti-spam startup.
  • An industry insider says that when online gambling is legalized, Facebook will be a $100 billion company.
  • We learned that Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg used to be an aerobics instructor.
  • TheLadders CEO Marc Cenedella was a Senate hopeful until the New York Times found his racy personal blog.
  • Anonymous’s next target will supposedly be Facebook.
  • Polycom smashed its earnings estimates and its stock is up 9% in after-hours trading.
  • The “right to be forgotten” online could soon be a reality in the EU.
  • Microsoft owns “ClickToHump.com.”
  • A former Googler says that personal search integration was a “sad day” and a “turning point.”

