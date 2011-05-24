Windows chief Steve Sinofsky demonstrating IE.

Steve Ballmer told a group of developers in Japan Windows 8 was coming in 2012, but Microsoft PR quickly put out a statement saying Ballmer misspoke.

Windows 8 might make its public debut next week at the All Things D conference where Steven Sinofsky, head of the Windows division, will be speaking.

Square rolled out a new product which will allow users to forgo swiping their credit cards in stores in the future. For a complete description click here.

Twitter has finally closed its purchase of Tweetdeck at a $40 million cash and stock price.

Toshiba has decided to give up on making a Chromebook, because it’s too risky, and is not going to build a Windows-based tablet.

The head of French telecom Orange says the next iPhone will be smaller and thinner, and Apple is developing a smaller SIM card.

Omar Hamoui, the founder of mobile ad network AdMob, revealed the first project to come from his mobile incubator. You digitally transfer a gnome to someone else’s phone then track its progress around the world.

HTC’s cofounder/chairwoman was spotted in a Palo Alto Apple store buying 2 iPads.

Russian search giant Yandex raised its initial IPO price to $25 per share, and will raise $1.3 billion when it hits the public markets.

How much does Apple hate Flash? So much so that two of its engineers left the company to build a Flash alternative.

