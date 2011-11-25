10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Apple will cut the price of the iPad for its Black Friday sale.
  • Badoo, the biggest startup you’ve never heard of, now has 130 million users.
  • 10 per cent of Spotify’s trial members end up as paying users.
  • HP filed an emergency lawsuit to keep one employee from leaving.
  • Arianna Huffington of AOL is a “perfectionist” — here are a lot of things about AOL you probably didn’t know.
  • You are only four degrees of separation away from any other person on Facebook.
  • Kayak still hasn’t gone public after filing a year ago, but it made a profit.
  • Apple will start working on a TV in February next year.
  • You can now rent Disney and Pixar movies on YouTube.
  • Britney Spears now has more followers than Google co-founder Larry Page on Google+.

