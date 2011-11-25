Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple will cut the price of the iPad for its Black Friday sale.
- Badoo, the biggest startup you’ve never heard of, now has 130 million users.
- 10 per cent of Spotify’s trial members end up as paying users.
- HP filed an emergency lawsuit to keep one employee from leaving.
- Arianna Huffington of AOL is a “perfectionist” — here are a lot of things about AOL you probably didn’t know.
- You are only four degrees of separation away from any other person on Facebook.
- Kayak still hasn’t gone public after filing a year ago, but it made a profit.
- Apple will start working on a TV in February next year.
- You can now rent Disney and Pixar movies on YouTube.
- Britney Spears now has more followers than Google co-founder Larry Page on Google+.
