Photo: AppleInsider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography of Steve Jobs hits bookstores today.
- Isaacson had total control over the contents of the book, but Steve Jobs wanted input on the cover.
- Isaacson appeared on 60 Minutes last night to talk about the book — watch it here.
- A few astonishing details about Jobs’ life have emerged as pieces of the book leak — did you know Bill Clinton asked Steve Jobs for help with the Monica Lewinsky scandal?
- Here’s our collection of 18 facts we learned about Jobs before the biography came out.
- The iPod just turned 10 years old. Here’s our look at its decade of evolution.
- The huge Apple Store being built in Grand Central will be open in time for Black Friday.
- An Irish privacy organisation is concerned that Facebook might be building profiles for people who haven’t registered with the service.
- Paul Ceglia, the man who is suing for 50% ownership of Facebook, has fled to Ireland after his lawyer quit.
- Google is in talks with private equity firms to talk about buying Yahoo.
