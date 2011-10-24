10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
steve jobs book

Photo: AppleInsider

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography of Steve Jobs hits bookstores today.
  • Isaacson had total control over the contents of the book, but Steve Jobs wanted input on the cover.
  • Isaacson appeared on 60 Minutes last night to talk about the book — watch it here.
  • A few astonishing details about Jobs’ life have emerged as pieces of the book leak — did you know Bill Clinton asked Steve Jobs for help with the Monica Lewinsky scandal?
  • Here’s our collection of 18 facts we learned about Jobs before the biography came out.
  • The iPod just turned 10 years old. Here’s our look at its decade of evolution.
  • The huge Apple Store being built in Grand Central will be open in time for Black Friday.
  • An Irish privacy organisation is concerned that Facebook might be building profiles for people who haven’t registered with the service.
  • Paul Ceglia, the man who is suing for 50% ownership of Facebook, has fled to Ireland after his lawyer quit.
  • Google is in talks with private equity firms to talk about buying Yahoo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.