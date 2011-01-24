Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:
- A good look at Tim Cook, who is running Apple now. He’s a relentless worker, and a spreadsheet type of guy. He leaves the “visionary” stuff up to people around him.
- A panel of Silicon Valley luminaries was not optimistic about Steve Jobs’ prospects for a return to the company. The snap reaction on Jobs’ state was, “sad.”
- Google has considered allowing users to personally block individual domains from their search results. The idea is to give users more control over spammy results they hate seeing.
- Former head of ad sales for Facebook, Mike Murphy is taking an advisory role at Zynga which is planning on building out its own ad business.
- Amazon is preparing its attack on Fresh Direct — it will soon roll out free delivery of groceries nationwide.
- Here’s a chart comparing the Motorola Xoom to the iPad. (The Xoom comes out on top on a specs basis, but the chart doesn’t mention that the Xoom doesn’t exist just yet.)
- Chase Coleman has launched a $1.25 billion private equity fund with $80 million going into Facebook.
- AOL does some pretty zany internal videos — you don’t want to miss this green-screened, lip synched video of content boss David Eun.
- More details on the New York Times paywall — looks like it’s ~$20 per month for both iPad and the web access. And for just web access it’s about half that.
- Google gave Eric Schmidt $100 million as an outgoing present.
