Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:



A good look at Tim Cook, who is running Apple now. He’s a relentless worker, and a spreadsheet type of guy. He leaves the “visionary” stuff up to people around him.

A panel of Silicon Valley luminaries was not optimistic about Steve Jobs’ prospects for a return to the company. The snap reaction on Jobs’ state was, “sad.”

Google has considered allowing users to personally block individual domains from their search results. The idea is to give users more control over spammy results they hate seeing.

Former head of ad sales for Facebook, Mike Murphy is taking an advisory role at Zynga which is planning on building out its own ad business.

Amazon is preparing its attack on Fresh Direct — it will soon roll out free delivery of groceries nationwide.

Here’s a chart comparing the Motorola Xoom to the iPad. (The Xoom comes out on top on a specs basis, but the chart doesn’t mention that the Xoom doesn’t exist just yet.)

Chase Coleman has launched a $1.25 billion private equity fund with $80 million going into Facebook.

AOL does some pretty zany internal videos — you don’t want to miss this green-screened, lip synched video of content boss David Eun.

More details on the New York Times paywall — looks like it’s ~$20 per month for both iPad and the web access. And for just web access it’s about half that.

Google gave Eric Schmidt $100 million as an outgoing present.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.